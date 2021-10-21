Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Announces 2021 Student Winners and Medal Placements

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 17 winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.

This year’s winners were voted on from a group of 1,404 submissions from 210 domestic and 126 international colleges and universities. Previous Student Academy Award winners include Patricia Cardoso, Cary Fukunaga, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.

The gold, silver and bronze awards across the seven categories will be presented by directors Pete Docter (“Soul,” “Inside Out”), Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero,” “The Salesman”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Nanfu Wang (“In the Same Breath,” “One Child Nation”). The Academy will hold a virtual program to honor the winners. Amandla Stenberg will host.

All Student Academy Award-winning films are eligible to compete for Oscars in the best animated short film, best live action short film and best documentary short subject categories.

Here is the full list of winners.

Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)

Gold: “Frozen Out,” Hao Zhou, University of Iowa

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: “Unforgotten,” Sujin Kim, California Institute of the Arts

Silver: “Barking Orders,” Alexander Tullo, Ringling College of Art & Design

Bronze: “Slumber with Snakes,” Teagan Barrone, Cleveland Institute of Art

Animation (International Film Schools)

Gold: “Les Chaussures de Louis,” Théo Jamin, Kayu Leung and Marion Philippe, MoPA (France)

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: “When They’re Gone,” Kristen Hwang, University of California, Berkeley

Silver: “Eagles Rest in Liangshan,” Bohao Liu, New York University

Bronze: “Not Just a Name,” De’Onna Young-Stephens, University of Southern California

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Gold: “Why Didn’t You Stay for Me?,” Milou Gevers, Nederlandse Filmacademie (The Netherlands)

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: “When the Sun Sets,” Phumi Morare, Chapman University

Silver: “Close Ties to Home Country,” Akanksha Cruczynski, Columbia College Chicago

Bronze: “No Law, No Heaven,” Kristi Hoi, University of California, Los Angeles

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Gold: “Tala’vision,” Murad Abu Eisheh, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)

Silver: “Adisa,” Simon Denda, Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (Germany)

Bronze: “Bad Omen,” Salar Pashtoonyar, York University (Canada)

Watch the full ceremony for the 2021 Student Academy Awards here.