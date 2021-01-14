Abramorama Buys ‘Til Kingdom Come,’ Documentary About Evangelical Support for Israel (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama has acquired North American theatrical and digital distribution rights for Maya Zinshtein’s “‘Til Kingdom Come.”

The documentary pulls back the curtain on the bond between Jews and evangelical Christians in the U.S. and Israel. It follows the Binghams, a dynasty of Kentucky pastors, and their Evangelical congregants in an impoverished coal mining town, who donate Israel’s foremost philanthropic organization, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. They give money out of a belief that support for Israel is crucial to bringing about Jesus’s return.

“‘Til Kingdom Come” had its world premiere screening at Tel Aviv International Documentary Film Festival (Docaviv) and its domestic premiere screening at the Chicago International Film Festival. It also played DOC NYC, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), Denver Film Festival, and Double Exposure Film Festival.

“I’m excited about the release of ‘‘Til Kingdom Come’ in the US and for the cooperation with Abramorama that are the perfect match for this film,” Zinshtein said in a statement. “As Israeli filmmakers, we had a unique access to explore both sides of this surprising bond between Evangelical Christians and the state of Israel. It highlights the dangerous mix of religion and politics during Trump’s presidency and is extremely relevant, right here, right now.”

Zinshtein won the Emmy for politics and government documentary for “Forever Pure,” the story of how Israeli soccer club fans waged a racist campaign after their team added Muslim players.

“‘Til Kingdom Come” will have virtual live premiere on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. EST featuring a conversation with the filmmakers. A North American Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release will take place the following day. It will then have broadcast debut on PBS’ Independent Lens on March 29.

“‘Til Kingdom Come” is produced by John Battsek, Abraham (Abie) Troen, and Maya Zinshtein.

Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz and COO Karol Martesko-Fenster negotiated the deal with Head of MetFilm Sales Vesna Cudic.

In a joint statement Abramowitz and Martesko-Fenster said, “Maya’s film does a brilliant — and respectful — job of shining light on this unholy alliance. We’re proud to be a part of it.”