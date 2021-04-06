Abramorama Buys Menachem Begin Documentary ‘Upheaval’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama has acquired worldwide theatrical and digital distribution rights to “Upheaval,” a documentary about former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. The indie studio plans to premiere the film in early June 2021.

Directed by Jonathan Gruber (“Follow Me”), the film follows Begin, a proud yet scarred leader haunted by the Holocaust and decades of war, who struggles to balance history and heroism as he attempts to make peace with his greatest enemy and cement a legacy.

The film had its world premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival followed by select screenings across the country.

Begin was a controversial leader. He was alternately hailed as a peacemaker and honored with the Nobel Peace prize along with Anwar Sadat for signing a treaty with Egypt in 1979. But he was also criticized for his handling of the 1982 Lebanon War, with public dissatisfaction of his leadership during the conflict leading to his resignation.

“Upheaval” will be launched with a worldwide live streaming premiere on June 7 at 8 p.m. EST featuring a conversation with the filmmakers and additional participants to be announced, followed by a nationwide Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release on June 9.

“Directing the first English-language feature documentary on Prime Minister Begin has been an eye-opening exploration of the heart and mind of one of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century,” said Gruber. “From his Eastern European roots to becoming an advocate and politician on the world stage, Begin’s humility and modesty belie his courage and resilience. For better or for worse, he stood up for his ideals, and, ultimately, he held himself accountable to them. World leaders today would be wise to learn from someone who did not enrich himself through his position but fought for his values and beliefs on behalf of the people who elected him.”

Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz added, “Anyone hoping to understand Israel must first understand Menachem Begin. Jonathan Gruber’s film presents Begin’s journey in a frank, accessible way, full of insights across the spectrum that immediately make it an essential addition to the story of that most beautiful, consequential part of the world.”

Abramorama’s recent films include “A Dog Called Money,” which looks at rocker P.J. Harvey, and “Francesco,” a documentary about Pope Francis.