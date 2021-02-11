Abramorama Nabs Mystery Drama ‘Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama, a New York-based independent distribution company, has acquired worldwide rights to “Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache.”

Directed by Khyentse Norbu (“The Cup,” “Travellers and Magicians”), the film will debut on April 8 with a virtual live premiere hosted by the Rubin Museum of Art in NYC. “Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache” will also be available on Abramorama’s digital platform. Following the screening, Norbu is participating in a conversation moderated by Dr. Richard J. Davidson.

It tells the story of Tenzin, a modern Tibetan entrepreneur, utterly skeptical of ancient, mystical beliefs, who is suddenly haunted by frightening dreams and hallucinations. A sage tells him those are omens for his imminent death. With seven days to save his life, Tenzin embarks on an unconventional and sacred journey into feminine energy.

“I hope this film will transport audiences to a profound, mystical, and yet very real and accessible dimension of life with which our modern world is sadly and rapidly losing touch,” Norbu said in a statement.

“‘Looking for a Lady With Fangs and a Moustache’ intrigues and moves me greatly,” said Olivia Harrison, who served as an executive producer on the movie. “It is a pleasure to be a part of Khyentse Norbu’s fifth feature film.”

Along with Harrison, the Nepali production was produced by Max Dipesh Khatri. Mark Lee Ping-bing (“In the Mood for Love”) was the cinematographer.

“We feel privileged to help bring this extraordinary film to people all around the world,” said Abramorama’s CEO Richard Abramowitz. “Its beauty and insights are more essential now than ever before.”

Over the course of two decades, Abramorama has distributed and marketed films such as Ron Howard’s “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week,” Stanley Nelson’s “Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool,” Cameron Crowe’s “Pearl Jam Twenty” and Banksy’s “Exit Through the Gift Shop.”