Abramorama Partners with Imperative Entertainment to Release ‘To What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama is partnering with Imperative Entertainment for the nationwide release of the upcoming documentary “To What Remains.” After a world premiere on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 at AFI Fest, the film will hit theaters in early December, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“To What Remains” tells the story of Project Recover, a team of scientists, historians and military veterans who search the globe for the remains of more than 80,000 Americans missing in action (MIA) since World War II with the aim of offering closure to their families. The documentary spans from archival footage of wreckage on the South Pacific seafloor to interviews with MIA families in middle America living rooms.

“Project Recover is a group of gifted professionals who use their talents and training to help fulfill our country’s promise to ‘leave no one behind,’” Imperative Entertainment said in a statement. “‘To What Remains’ is the story of heroes from one generation striving to do right by heroes from prior generations, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share it.”

“‘To What Remains’ presents a unique look at the families left without closure as their loved ones went missing, and the heroic lengths that the passionate group of professionals and volunteers of Project Recover will go to in order to truly honor the missing and bring them home,” said Abramorama COO and partner Karol Martesko-Fenster. “We are honored to bring this film to the big screen across the nation and around the world.”

Project Recover was founded in 1993 by Dr. Pat Scannon and has grown from a grassroots effort to a collaborative partnership between Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, and the University of Delaware. Since its inception, the team has completed over 60 missions worldwide and located more than 50 U.S. aircrafts associated with more than 185 MIAs.

“To What Remains” was produced by Pursuit Productions in association with Diamond Docs. The film was directed by Chris Woods, written by Mark Monroe, produced by Dan Friedkin and Ed Shipley and executive produced by Adam Zimmer and Gino Falsetto. Scott Hanson served as editor with cinematography by Chris Woods and music by Joseph Trapanese.