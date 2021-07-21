Abby Quinn, Shiloh Fernandez, Joshua Leonard Starring in Blumhouse and Epix Thriller Set in Music City (EXCLUSIVE)

Abby Quinn will star in an upcoming Blumhouse and Epix movie set in Nashville opposite Shiloh Fernandez and Joshua Leonard. They join the previously announced Alexxis Lemire and Katey Sagal in the film, which has the working title of “Tattered Hearts.”

The movie centers on a promising up-and-coming country duo who seek out the secluded mansion of their idol (Sagal), a former country music star and “Music City” royalty turned recluse. What starts out as a friendly visit devolves into a twisted series of horrors forcing the friends to confront the lengths they will go to realize

their dreams. Brea Grant (“12 Hour Shift”) is directing from a script by Rachel Koller Croft.

Quinn will star as “Jordan,” singer and guitarist, and one half of the music duo. The actress had a notable role in the Sundance hit “Landline” opposite Edie Falco and Jenny Slate. She most recently starred in the indie drama “Radium Girls” opposite Joey King and appeared in Charlie Kaufman’s latest head-trip of a film, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” She also played the lead role in the critically acclaimed teen comedy “Good Girls Get High” and appeared in coming of age comedy-drama “Shithouse” and in the “Mad About You”

reboot, as the daughter of Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser’s characters.

Quinn has the musical chops for the role. She began playing guitar at the age of 7, and is vocally trained by Steven Lutvak (” A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”). Most recently, Abby has recorded her original music with producer, Ryan Hadlock, at Bear Creek Studio in Woodinville, Washington, as well as in California with producer, John Fields. Quinn recorded the original song “Knew You for a Moment” for “After the Wedding,” a 2019 film in which she also appeared opposite Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore.

Fernandez has appeared in “Euphoria,” “White Bird in a Blizzard,” and the 2013 remake of “Evil Dead.” Leonard’s credits include “Unsane,” “The Blair Witch Project,” and “The Motel Life.”

Executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse, and John Ierardi. The film is part of a new pact between Epix and Blumhouse, in which Blumhouse Television will develop and produce eight horror/genre-thriller movies exclusively for the network. Blumhouse’s list of horror hits includes “Get Out,” “The Purge,” and “Paranormal Activity.”

Quinn is represented by CAA, Rebecca Kitt & Associates, True Public Relations and attorney Deborah Klein. Fernandez is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Leonard is represented by Paradigm, Matt Goldman Management, and attorneys Bob Myman & Jennifer Grega/Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light. Grant is represented by World Builder Entertainment. Koller Croft is represented by 3 Arts and Morris Yorn.