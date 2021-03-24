Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self isolating at home, his spokesperson revealed on Wednesday.

“Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine,” the spokesperson said. “All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Khan will next be seen in “Laal Singh Chaddha,” the official Bollywood remake of “Forrest Gump,” being produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film is due a Christmas release.

There has been a spate of COVID-19 infections in Bollywood recently as a new wave of the virus is growing exponentially in India. Those who tested positive recently include actors Kartik Aaryan (“Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”) and Ranbir Kapoor (“Sanju”), producer Ramesh Taurani (“Race 3”) and actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik (“Kaagaz”).

Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻‍♂️

Dua karo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

The Western Indian state of Maharashtra, home to the Hindi-language Bollywood and Marathi-language film industries, is seeing daily fresh cases of the virus in excess of 25,000 daily. Of these, the capital, Mumbai, where Bollywood is based, is recording more than 3,000 new daily cases. Pune, where the Marathi industry is based, is seeing nearly 6,000 new daily cases.

Cinemas across India had reopened to full capacity in February, but Mumbai was forced to scale back to 50% occupancy because of the surge in cases. Overall, India is recording nearly 50,000 new daily cases and on Wednesday alone there were 275 deaths.

If the surge continues, it could affect a slew of big ticket releases lined up, including “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,” starring Salman Khan, and “Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,” starring Mohanlal, all of which are due wide releases in the coming weeks.