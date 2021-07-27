‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8.

Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.

The film, a supernatural folktale that debuted at Cannes Film Festival, has made critics wary to disclose information, as even simple descriptions of the story threaten to spoil the movie. But those who have reviewed “Lamb” have praised it as “mesmerizing, “bizarre” and “bracingly original.”

Making his feature debut is director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who also wrote the script with Icelandic poet Sjón. “Lamb” is produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir, Sara Nassim, Piodor Gustafsson, Erik Rydell, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska and Jan Naszewski.

When Rapace boarded the film in 2019, she said, “A script like this is rare and I directly felt that I had to do it. I’ve never done anything like this before and I can’t wait to start filming and go back to my roots in Iceland.”

Producers Kristinsdóttir and Nassim commented, “We‘re excited to see this visual poem that Sjón and Valdimar have created come to life. Having Noomi on board, who speaks Icelandic and truly understands the story, the culture and María’s character, is incredibly valuable for the film.”

“Lamb” joins A24’s impressive slate of horror films, including “Hereditary,” “Midsommar,” “The Witch,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “The Lighthouse.”

Watch the trailer below.