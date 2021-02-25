A24 Buys Sean Baker’s Porn Star Comedy ‘Red Rocket’

A24 will distribute Sean Baker’s next film “Red Rocket,” a drama about a washed up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown.

“Red Rocket” marks Baker’s first feature since “The Florida Project,” an acclaimed coming-of-age story that was also backed by A24. Though it’s unclear when “Red Rocket” will be released, Baker says the film is expected to debut in theaters.

“I am very excited to be reuniting with the wonderful team at A24 who will once again be bringing my film to US audiences,” Baker said. “As a champion of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled A24 will give my film a theatrical release with their talent for bold marketing and distribution savvy. My gratitude goes out to FilmNation and the Red Rocket cast and crew for helping me bring the film to fruition.”

The film, which stars Simon Rex, is currently in post production. In addition to directing, Baker wrote the film with his frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch. Together, Baker and Bergoch co-wrote “Tangerine,” “The Florida Project” and “Starlet.” Baker’s other credits include “Prince of Broadway” and “Take Out.”

Producers are Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, and Shih-Ching Tsou. Jackie Shenoo serves as executive producer.

A24 acquired U.S. rights to the film, while FilmNation Entertainment retains global rights.

“Sean is making another bold, original film and I am thrilled that it found a home in the U.S. with A24,” said Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment.