Sundance: A24 Buys L.A. Porn Industry Movie ‘Pleasure’

A24 has acquired U.S. rights to “Pleasure,” a drama about the porn industry in Los Angeles. Ninja Thyberg directed the movie, which premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

A24 will release the full uncensored film, as well as an R-rated version, later this year.

“Pleasure” takes a look inside the Los Angeles adult entertainment industry through the lens of newcomer Bella Cherry (portrayed by Sofia Kappel) as she pursues her dreams of stardom.

Eliza Jones, Markus Waltå, and Erik Hemmendorff produced the film. Pape Boye and Violaine Pichon of Versatile served as executive producers. Leontine Petit and Erik Glijnis of Lemming Film co-produced, along with Peter Possne and Caroline Ljungberg of Film i Väst; Anna Croneman of SVT; and Frédéric Fiore and Eric Tavitian of Logical Pictures.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal, alongside Versatile, who is also handling international rights.

