‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’ Documentary Narrated by Jeff Daniels to Premiere on Apple TV Plus and BBC

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Apple TV Plus and the BBC will present “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” in September.

Narrated by Jeff Daniels, the documentary specials tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the U.S. presidency through unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded to the attacks. It recounts the 12 hours after the strike and dives into the dilemmas of against-the-clock-decision making.

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” will feature interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (National Security Advisor), Colin Powell (Secretary of State), Andy Card (Chief of Staff), Dan Bartlett (Director of Communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (Head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (Deputy Chief of Staff), Ari Fleischer (Press Secretary), Karl Rove (Senior Advisor to the President), Mary Matalin (advisor to Cheney), Karen Hughes (Special Advisor to the President), Mike Morrell (CIA briefer), Ted Olson (Solicitor General), Colonel Mark Tillman (Air Force One pilot), David Wilkinson and Tony Zotto (Secret Service). They will provide intimate and heartfelt interviews for the first time ever.

Nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks. At the time, Bush assured during his televised address that “We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them.”

Popular on Variety

Since the resulting war on Afghanistan began, ABC News reports that just over 2,300 U.S. military personnel have died. What’s more, according to the Brown University Costs of War project, at least 47,245 Afghan civilians have been killed and approximately 66,000 Afghan troops.

The documentary comes from director Adam Wishart, creative producer Simon Finch and executive producer Neil Grant. Serena Kennedy serves as head of production. It follows up Apple TV Plus’ slate of acclaimed documentaries, including “Boys State,” “The Me You Can’t See” and “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.”