1091 Pictures Acquires ‘Vandal’ from Director Jose Daniel Freixas (EXCLUSIVE)

1091 Pictures has acquired the global rights to “Vandal,” Jose Daniel Freixas’ feature directorial debut, which premieres digitally and on demand on 11/16.

The film follows Nick “Damage” Cruz (Daniel Zovatto), the young leader of an infamous graffiti crew in Miami, as he experiences love, loss and the consequences of his actions while coming of age and struggling to justify his obsession with illegal street art.

Zovatto’s credits include the 2016 horror-thriller “Don’t Breathe,” Showtime horror series “Penny Dreadful” and the upcoming “Station Eleven” adaptation for HBO Max. Otmara Marrero (“Connecting…”, “StartUp”), Beau Knapp (“Southpaw”), Juan Pablo Raba (“Narcos”), Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor”) and Frankie J. Alvarez (“Looking”) also star.

“Graffiti has been a part of my life since I was 10 years old,” Freixas said. “I grew up through graffiti with so many highs and so many lows along the way. As a filmmaker it has been one of my earliest dreams to make a film that authentically depicts the lives of graffiti artists from the perspective of Miami, and represent my Hispanic culture. I am eternally grateful to our cast and crew for bringing their energy, creativity and talent to deliver what I believe is one of the greatest films about graffiti ever made. I am equally grateful to 1091 Pictures for believing in this film and helping spread the message and magic of graffiti and street art around the globe. We know ‘Vandal’ is in great hands with the team at 1091 Pictures.”

“‘Vandal’ showcases an authentic and unique perspective of the graffiti world,” said Greg Maurice, director of content acquisition for 1091 Pictures. “Both the godfather of L.A. graffiti, Kelly ‘Risk’ Gravall, and Atlanta graffiti legend, Dax Rudnak from the Dungeon Family, approved of the true experiences graffiti artists encounter through this film. Jay Dee’s selection of an inclusive, award-winning crew including Gregory Tripi, Caleb Heyman and Oscar-winning casting director Yesi Ramirez, was the perfect combination to authentically highlight the world of graffiti, something most people see but know anything about.”

“Vandal” is an Exilium production. Freixas wrote the screenplay with Paul Taegel, Derek Mether, Andrew Bozalis and Tony Gonzalez. Executive Producers include Gonzalez, Rob Weiss, Kelly “Risk” Graval and Marco Vicini. Freixas produces.

The deal was negotiated by Gonzalez on behalf of the filmmakers and Greg Maurice of 1091 Pictures.