Wscripted Unveils Inaugural List of Excellent Screenplays By Women at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Wscripted has unveiled its inaugural Cannes Screenplay List of scripts in the English language to option at Cannes.

Wscripted is the first online marketplace for sourcing and curating excellent work written by women and women-identifying writers in film TV, and publishing. Among the screenplays on the list are works by Lucy Powers (“The Road to Hebron”), Nathalie Marchak (“A Beautiful Journey”), Caitlin Gallo and Brittany Harris (“People Like Us”) and Sundance Institute fellow Deborah S. Esquenazi (“A Killing on Park”).

The Inaugural List is designed to offer a resource for producers and executives to discover new female talent by highlighting excellent projects by international women writers during the Cannes Film Market. Its mission is to help speed up opportunities for female writers on the list and drive the development of female content.

Ellie Jamen, founder and CEO of Wscripted, was invited as a Guest of Honor to the 2021 Cannes Film Market’s Producer Network to promote the initiative as part of their ImpACT programming: “We believe that women writers remain underrepresented in the entertainment industry because of a lack of access to potential business partners. Our goal with the Inaugural List is to break the entry barriers for nominated women storytellers by helping them gain visibility among producers and creative executives looking to discover emerging female voices” says Jamen.

The selection of 25 vetted, female-written projects includes:

“A Beautiful Journey” by writer-director Nathalie Marchak (Drama, France)

“A Killing on Park” by writer-director Deborah S. Esquenazi (Crime / Thriller, USA, Sundance Institute

Fellow)

“A Life Fantastic” by screenwriter Natalie AAntoci (Drama, USA)

“Blue Veil” by writer-director Shireen Alihaji (Social Drama, USA)

“Butterfly Children” by writer-director Melanie Schiele (Drama, USA, NYU Purple List Nominee)

“Eight Mysterious Qualities of the Ocean” by writer-director Chy Chi (Social Drama, USA, Sundance

Institute Fellow)

“El Timbre de Tu Voz” by writer-director Gabriella Moses (Drama, USA, Sundance Institute Fellow)

“Good Chance” by writer-director Tricia Lee (Comedy, USA / Canada)

“Hurricane Season” by screenwriter Marya Cohn (Drama, USA)

“Kiwakw: Winter’s Witch” by writer-director Nora Jacobson, writers Jesse Bowman Bruchac and Harry

Gray (Historical Thriller, USA)

“Mallwalkers” by writer-director Debra Kirschner (Comedy, USA)

“On the Wing” by screenwriter Lynn Esta Goldman (Drama, USA, Academy Nicholl Fellowship

Winner)

“People Like Us” by screenwriters Caitlin Gallo & Brittany Harris (Music Biopic, USA)

“Rhythm in Blues” by writer-director Tamika R. Guishard (Drama, USA, NYU Purple List Nominee)

“Shel” by screenwriter Beth Curry (Drama, USA)

“Sleeping with the Dead” by writer-director Dagny Atencio Looper (Historical Drama, USA, NYU

Purple List Nominee)

“Stampede” by writer-director Sontenish Myers (Period Drama / Sci-Fi, USA, NYU Purple List

Nominee)

“The Accidental Feminist” by screenwriter Linda Jane Walton (Historical Drama, UK)

“The Bus To Amerika” by writer-director Derya Durmaz (Social Drama, Turkey, Berlinale Talents)

“The Leftover Ladies” by writer-director Farida Zahran (Drama, Egypt, NYU Purple List Nominee)

“The Lions of Mesopotamia” by screenwriter Robin Rose Singer (Drama, USA, Academy Nicholl

Fellowship Winner)

“The Road to Hebron” by screenwriter Lucy Powers (Drama, USA)

“The Tides” by writer-director Isla Ure (Drama, UK, Breaking Through The Lens Finalist)

“Tough Old Broad” by screenwriter Denise Deegan (Comedy-Drama, Ireland)

“Vicious” by writer-director Sasha Pasternak (Drama, USA)