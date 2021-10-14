Screen Media Buys Crime Thriller ‘La Soga Salvation’ Following Toronto Film Festival Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has acquired all North American rights to “La Soga Salvation” following its premiere at 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, where it screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section. The crime thriller is directed by and stars Manny Perez, who previously appeared in “Pride & Glory” and “Homeland.” “La Soga Salvation” also stars Chris McGarry (“Lucifer”), Juan Fernández (“The Collector”), Hada Vanessa (“La Bruja”), and Sarah Jorge Leon (“La Siete Muertes”). Screen Media is planning a day-and-date release in early 2022.

Here’s the official log-line: “Years after his last hit as a skilled and sought-after hitman under the alias La Soga, Luisito (Perez) has finally settled down with his girlfriend Lía (Sarah Jorge Leon) in a quiet seaside town. Unfortunately, his past isn’t done with him. When criminal contractor Jimmy Mac (Chris McGarry) finds himself in need of a skilled hitman to take out a powerful Dominican drug lord, he can think of no better man for the job than La Soga. Jimmy kidnaps Lía, leaving Luisito with no other choice than to re-enter the criminal underworld and take on a crew of dangerous killers, including a particularly mysterious assassin, Dani (Hada Vanessa), who has long awaited the chance to even the score with her rival, La Soga.”

Perez is making his directorial debut, while also serving as the film’s screenwriter, producer, and, as previously mentioned, its lead actor. He is producing through Conuco Productions.

“I am so grateful that Screen Media will be releasing my first feature as a director,” said Perez. “They have released a few other films where I was either the producer or the actor, so I feel like I am right back at home with the family that has taken care of me and now they will be handling my baby, ‘La Soga Salvation’.”

“We found ourselves passionate about the thrilling and heartfelt story Manny has crafted and know audiences will feel the same,” said Screen Media in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to play a small role in Manny’s continued creative growth as a star, director, writer and producer.”

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the deal with Perez and Steven Beer of Lewis Brisbois.

Screen Media recently acquired Casey Tebo’s “Black Friday” starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, which premiered at Fantastic Fest. Recent releases include Lina Roessler’s “Best Sellers” starring Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine, and Chase Palmer’s “Naked Singularity” starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke.