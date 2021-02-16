Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Feature Beachside Drive-In Screenings

The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival is planning to screen its slate via two beachside drive-in theaters.

The festival, taking place March 31 through April 10 at Santa Barbara City College, will include more than 80 film screenings. Admission to the beachside drive-in theaters is free with a required RSVP.

“It’s imperative we bring a sense of hopefulness to 2021, but in the safest way possible,” said Roger Durling, SBIFF’s executive director, in a statement. “A virtual component was a given but experiencing movies in socially distanced cars and being by the ocean felt oh so perfectly Santa Barbara, California.”

In addition to the drive-ins, SBIFF is offering a ticketed virtual component, featuring online film screenings, Q&As with the filmmakers, industry panels and celebrity tributes. This year’s tribute honorees include Bill Murray, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya and Delroy Lindo. All tributes and panels will air live via the festival’s virtual platform.

SBIFF received a record number of film submissions this year, and its slate will feature a diverse lineup of world and U.S. premieres. SBIFF’s full slate will be announced in March.

“We have poured all of our creativity into this plan and are very proud of the shape it is taking,” Durling said. “SBIFF 2021 will be completely unique and marked by the excellence SBIFF is known for.”

Passes for the festival and the celebrity tributes are on sale now. For more information or to purchase passes, click here.