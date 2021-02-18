Queer Polyamorous Love Story ‘Ma Belle, My Beauty’ Sells to Good Deed (EXCLUSIVE)

Good Deed Entertainment has nabbed North American rights to “Ma Belle, My Beauty,” a queer polyamorous love story that was embraced by critics when it debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film, which marks Marion Hill’s directorial feature film debut, won the Audience Award in the NEXT category at the festival. It will next screen at the South by Southwest Film Festival in the “Festival Favorites” section.

“Ma Belle, My Beauty” unfolds in the south of France, and follows the love story of Lane (Hannah Pepper), Bertie (Idella Johnson) and Fred (Lucien Guignard). In a positive review, Variety‘s Lisa Kennedy commended Hill’s direction and noted the romantic atmosphere that she evoked.

“‘Ma Belle, My Beauty’ is lovely, not least because it was filmed in and around the book-me-a-flight village of Anduze near the Cévennes mountains,” Kennedy wrote. “Hill and cinematographer Lauren Guiteras seize the light in ways that suggest the unfolding dramas — while ouchy — are part and parcel of a life worth grabbing hold of. With its sun-dappled days, attractive farmhouse, fetching characters and at-the-ready bottles of red wine, the movie hints at Luca Guadagnino’s vexed idylls. Composer Mahmoud Chouki’s score — North African notes with shades of New Orleans jazz — buoys the overall mood without discounting the emotional stakes.”

“Ma Belle, My Beauty” is produced by Ben Matheny and Kelsey Scult, as well as Hill. The film is slated for a late summer 2021 theatrical release.

“Our entire team has fallen for this film, its characters, and its grounded, refreshing portrait of relationships and romance,” Good Deed Entertainment CEO Scott Donley said. “We are honored to help bring Marion’s film to audiences this year.”

Good Deed Entertainment, an Ohio-based independent studio, distributed the Oscar-nominated “Loving Vincent,” as well as “Lucky Grandma,” “Tell it To the Bees” and “Always at the Carlyle.”

“The GDE team’s passion and belief in our film and in our audience means everything to me,” said Hill. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be embarking on this journey with a collaborative team that fully understands their position in ensuring that nuanced stories like this one reach the audiences that they were intended for.”

The deal was negotiated by Kristin Harris and Robbie Chernow of Good Deed Entertainment and by Submarine’s Ben Schwartz, Josh Braun and Ben Braun on behalf of the filmmakers.