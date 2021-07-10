First Look: Josh Duhamel in Crime Thriller ‘Bandit’

Josh Duhamel (pictured above), Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert and Nestor Carbonell star in “Bandit,” which Highland Film Group is selling at Cannes. Allan Ungar directs. Kraig Wenman wrote the script based on author Robert Knuckle’s best-selling novel and journalist Ed Arnold’s interviews with Gilbert Galvan Jr., who lived under the name Robert Whiteman when he was dubbed the Flying Bandit in 1987

Based on the true story of the Flying Bandit, who successfully got away with 63 bank and jewelry heists during his crime spree, “Bandit” tells the tale of the career criminal (Josh Duhamel), who escapes from a U.S. prison and crosses the border into Canada, assuming a new identity. After falling in love and getting married, he claims to take a job as a traveling security consultant and his crimes continue. Only when he turns to lifetime gangster Tommy (Mel Gibson) for an investment, does his simple career become complicated and he becomes embroiled in the biggest job in Canadian history and at the center of a special forces cross-country manhunt.

Produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Prods., Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Entertainment, and Ryan Donnell Smith of Thomasville Pictures