Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver Starring in Paul Schrader Crime Thriller ‘Master Gardener’

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver will star in “Master Gardener,” a new crime thriller from Paul Schrader, a master of the genre.

Schrader is on a bit of a hot streak after scoring an Oscar nod for his screenplay for “First Reformed.” Astoundingly that marked his first nomination despite penning some of the greatest movies ever made. His new drama, “The Card Counter,” debuts at the Venice Film Festival. He’s previously plumbed the dark depths of the soul in works like “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull.”

In Schrader’s next outing, Edgerton will star as the master gardener of an American estate who is forced to confront his dark past. Weaver will co-star as his employer, a wealthy dowager, who demands that Edgerton’s character take on her wayward and troubled great-niece as a new apprentice. Chaos ensues…or so says the official longline.

“When the idea first started it was one of my male protagonists but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique,” Schrader said in a statement.

Edgerton recently starred in “The Green Knight” and “The Underground Railroad.” He is slated to star in a sequel to “Bright” and will appear in “The Brutalist.” Weaver’s credits range from “Alien” to “The Ice Storm.” She recently starred in “My Salinger Year” and will appear in upcoming sequels to “Avatar.”

HanWay Films, which worked on Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” will handle international sales and distribution. The company is co-representing the North American sale of rights with David Gonzales.

“Master Gardener” is based on the original screenplay by Schrader, who will also direct. Amanda Crittenden (“The Nightingale”) of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti (“The Infiltrator”) will produce together with David Gonzales, Schrader’s manager. Luisa Law and KOJO Studios’ Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts will executive produce. Principal photography is scheduled to begin early next year in the United States.

Edgerton is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Weaver by UTA, attorney Alan Wertheimer and The Lede Company. Schrader is represented by manager, David Gonzales.