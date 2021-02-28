Culmination Launches Jeff Buckley Biopic Starring Reeve Carney as the Musician (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Orian Williams makes his directorial debut with Jeff Buckley biopic “Everybody Here Wants You.” Culmination will produce and kick off worldwide sales of the pic at the European Film Market.

“Everybody Here Wants You” stars Reeve Carney (“House of Gucci,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Hadestown”) as the singer-songwriter whose career was cut short by his death in 1997. The film has full support of the Buckley estate and has access to Buckley’s music.

Culmination Prod.’s Tom Butterfield will produce alongside Buckley’s mother, Mary Guibert, and Alison Raykovich, manager of his estate and VP of Jeff Buckley Music. Culmination’s Harry White handles sales at the EFM.

Jeff Buckley met his father, singer-songwriter Tim Buckley, whose own music spurred an intense following, only once. Tim Buckley died in 1975, but his estranged son did possess the same gift for music. Jeff Buckley released one album, “Grace,” in 1994, which rocketed him to the top of critics lists and inspired a deep fandom, and left a legacy of what-ifs.

“This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible,” said Guibert in a statement.

Williams has produced such films as “Control,” about Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, “Shadow of the Vampire” and Sony Pictures’ “Yellow Rose,” and is a producer on the upcoming Alan McGee biopic “Creation Stories” starring Ewen Bremner

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to step into the director’s seat to tell Jeff’s story,” Williams said in a statement. “Dionne Jones’ beautiful script brings together all the elements of Jeff’s life into one intimate and visual story.”

Filming is set to begin in the fall, with cinematographer Roberto Schaefer (“Finding Neverland,” “Quantum of Solace”) also on board.

Culmination’s latest project, “Die in a Gunfight,” is in post. Pic stars with Travis Fimmel, Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta and Justin Chatwin. The shingle just announced a partnership with Sony on the feature “Curtain Call,” starring Colin Firth and Gemma Arterton.