Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section.

It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan. The film centers on a teenage girl named Char (Hazel Doupe) whose mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing only to return with an increasingly frightening change in personality. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has taken a dark turn, as if she has been replaced by a malevolent force. When Halloween arrives, Char realizes that she is the only one who can save her mother, even if it means potentially losing her forever.

Magnet is planning to release the film next year.

“’You Are Not My Mother’ is a fantastically realized journey into one’s most primal fear,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles in a statement. “This is a spectacular directorial debut by Kate Dolan.”

“I am delighted to be releasing ’You Are Not My Mother’ with Magnet Releasing,” said Dolan. “They are champions of distinctive genre film and great supporters of emerging talent. I am excited to continue our journey with the film with them.”

The film was produced by Deirdre Levins from Fantastic Films, with support from Fis Eireann/Screen Ireland. Executive producers are John McDonnell, Brendan McCarthy, Celine Haddad, Stephen Kelliher, and Sophie Green.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with Bankside Films’ Head of Sales Yana Georgieva on behalf of the filmmakers.

Magnet specializes in films from the horror, action, comedy genres. Past credits include Tomas Alfredson’s ”Let the Right One In,” Gareth Edward’s “Monsters” and the “V/H/S” anthologies.