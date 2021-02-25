‘Truman’ Director Cesc Gay’s ‘Stories Not To Be Told’ Picked Up by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based film-TV studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to Cesc Gay’s new comedy “Stories Not to Be Told,” which is currently shooting.

Filmax will also handle Spanish distribution to the latest outing from Gay, whose 2021 Goya Awards contender “The People Upstairs,” has sold to major territories in Europe and North America.

Written by Gay and regular co-scribe Tomás Aragay “(“In The City,” “Truman”), Gay’s ninth feature is produced by Marta Esteban at Imposible Films and backed by Spanish pubcaster TVE, Movistar Plus and Catalan pubcaster TVC.

The film takes in five comedic tales that criss-cross at random and focus on the emotions of the main characters, Gay said, adding that the stories are “told with a lot of rhythm and action and characterized by acerbic, yet tongue-in-cheek tone, as the title suggests.”

The short stories are sparked by a chance meeting, the suffering of public humiliation or an absurd decision.

To dare, men have dominated Gay’s movies. This time round, women take center stage, though “there’s still nothing which is as much fun to play around with than men’s pathetic inability to deal with their emotions,” Gay said.

“The People Upstairs” will close new sales and remake deals in the coming months, said Iván Díaz, Filmax head of international.

“It’s always an absolute pleasure for us to work with Cesc, one of the best Spanish directors and truly the voice of his generation. He knows better than anyone how to portray the best and worst of the human soul,” Díaz said.

“Stories Not to Be Told” features a numerous but top-notch Spanish cast including Alex Brendemühl (Nicole Garcia ‘s “From the Land of the Moon”), José Coronado (Enrique Urbizu’s “No Rest for the Wicked”), Belén Cuesta (“The People Upstairs”), Chino Darín (Alvaro Brechner’s “A Twelve-Year Night”), Verónica Echegui (TV series “Trust”) and Maribel Verdú (Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth”) among many others.

“One of Cesc’s greatest gifts is directing actors and really helping them to come alive in character, while at the same time getting the audience to empathize with them,” said Marta Esteban, Cesc Gay’s longtime producer.

She added: “We are really privileged to have such an amazing cast of outstanding actors in this film.”