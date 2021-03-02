‘I Am Not OK With This’ Actor Wyatt Oleff to Star in ‘Our Last Summer,’ Exec Produced By Alan Ball (EXCLUSIVE)

Wyatt Oleff, who starred in Netflix comedy “I Am Not OK With This” and appeared in the “It” franchise, “Ugly Betty’s” Michael Urie and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, who will star in the Jordan Peele co-written and produced “Candyman” and HBO Max’s “Generation,” will topline drama-comedy “Our Last Summer,” executive produced by Alan Ball (“American Beauty,” “Six Feet Under,” “True Blood”).

The Exchange is handling worldwide sales rights, and is introducing the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market, which runs until Friday.

“Our Last Summer” will be directed by Katie Ennis and Gary Jaffe from an original screenplay by Jaffe. Katie Ennis and Emily McCann Lesser, whose credits include Sundance 2020’s “Farewell Amor” and Tribeca 2020’s “Materna,” are producing.

Ennis and Jaffe directed the short “Sunset,” which premiered at Palm Springs ShortsFest and played in more than 35 film festivals, and the short “Last Summer With Uncle Ira” — a proof of concept for “Our Last Summer” — which premiered at Outfest 2020, and was produced by McCann Lesser and Ennis.

“Our Last Summer” is set in Westchester in the summer of 1991. Closeted teenager Daniel Rosen travels a bumpy road to self-acceptance when his estranged gay uncle Ira returns home, dying of complications from HIV/AIDS.

The Exchange’s EFM lineup includes Sundance 2021 documentary “Street Gang,” Victoria Justice’s “Trust,” Liev Schreiber’s “Across the River and Into the Trees,” Noomi Rapace’s “The Thicket,” Trace Lysette’s “Monica,” and Zoe Saldana’s “Keyhole Garden.”

Oleff is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment, The Gersch Agency and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, Urie by Seven Summits Pictures & Management, Paradigm Talent Agency and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, and Stewart-Jarrett by Silver Lining Entertainment, ICM Partners, Curtis Brown Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.