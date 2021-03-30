Woody Harrelson to Star in ‘The Man With the Miraculous Hands’

Three time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson is set to star in the feature film adaptation of Joseph Kessel’s novel “The Man With the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor.”

The World War II psychological thriller will star Harrelson (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt”) in the lead role as Felix Kersten, a Finnish-born medical professional who was reluctantly pulled into the Third Reich’s corridors of power as Heinrich Himmler’s personal physician and prisoner. Oren Moverman has signed on to write and direct.

More to follow.