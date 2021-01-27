‘Willow’ Helmer Milcho Manchevski Sets Off to Direct ‘Kaymak’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Milcho Manchevski is set to re-team with North Macedonia-based Banana Film and Ian Prior’s U.K. banner Scala Productions on his next directorial outing, the black comedy “Kaymak.”

Manchevski last teamed up with Banana Film and Scala Productions on “Willow” which represents North Macedonia in the Oscar race.

Penned by Manchevski, the film tells the story of two couples who live next to each other and are involved in non-traditional romantic liaisons.

“Kaymak” is co-produced by Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen and Mette Børch at Meta Films in Copenhagen (“The Wife,” “Border,” “A Royal Affair”) and Ivan Doykov of Dare Films in Sofia. Casting is currently underway.

“’Kaymak’ is about challenging the accepted wisdom of what is considered a ‘normal’ romantic relationship. It is about following your heart and where that takes you,” said Manchevski who also wrote the screenplay. “It is about taboos, about the choices we make in life and how they come back to us – to haunt and inspire us, to hurt and propel us to new places,” added Manchevski.

The film is being supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Danish Film Institute, Bulgarian Film Center and Macedonian National Radio and TV. Discussions are ongoing with other potential partners.

Manchevski’s latest film, “Willow,” premiered at the Rome Film Festival before going on to win awards at the Raindance, Cinequest and Valencia film festivals. “Willow” was recently acquired for U.S. distribution by Kino Lorber for release this spring.

Manchevski is best known for his feature debut “Before The Rain” which won the Golden Lion at Venice, an Independent Spirit Award and an Oscar nomination in 1995.