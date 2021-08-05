×

‘Frontier Mistress,’ a Timely Western Set in 18th Century South Africa

Frontier Mistress
Courtesy of Charlie Vundla

More often than not, true stories are infinitely more interesting and continue to resonate now. In Johannesburg-based filmmaker Charlie Vundla’s “Frontier Mistress,” which he describes as a Western set in 18th century South Africa, the story of a Huguenot refugee and her struggle against an abusive husband and an oppressive, racist regime, continues to reverberate today.

“It’s a timely film that deals with issues of gender and racial equality at a moment where the struggle for both of these has taken on a greater urgency,” Vundla told Variety. “And, yes, while this film does address socio-political issues I don’t want them to overwhelm the film; This will be above all else an exciting narrative that is character-driven and puts the story first,” he asserted.

“Frontier Mistress” participates in the Frontières Co-production Market, organized by the Fantasia International Film Festival in collaboration with Cannes’ Marché du Film.

Vundla and his team have already lined up a number of meetings with potential partners. “We are looking at locking in a company(s) that will join us in securing quality international talent, production funding and sales,” said Vundla who adds that they have already secured funding from the National Film & Video Foundation of South Africa and are eligible for a variety of South African funding instruments including the government’s Department of Trade & Industry Rebate scheme.

According to the Berlinale Talents alum, the story about a young French protestant who fled religious persecution in Europe to face even more injustice in South Africa, was published as part of a historical anthology book titled “Murderers, Miscreants and Mutineers” by Nigel Penn and he bases his film on the chapter titled “The Master, The Mistress & The Slave.”

“I was immediately drawn to the lead character Maria Mouton, a 16-year-old Huguenot refugee sold off like livestock by her father into a foreign world on the South African frontier,” he said.

“She finds herself living in such an oppressive situation kept down by both an abusive husband and a colonial system that defines a woman’s role very narrowly. But this young woman refuses the status quo and attempts to live her truth, with a slave that she falls in love with,” he continued, adding: “All of this happens on the 18th century South African frontier, a landscape which hasn’t been shown adequately in film.”

“As someone who believes in the power of cinema to both entertain and introduce people to new, authentic worlds, I was hooked from the get-go,” he said.

Mfundi Vundla – creator of the popular primetime series “Generations” and youth drama series “Backstage,” and Marche Media’s Jaco Smit (“Road to Your Heart & Forever”) – serve as producers.

Frontier Mistress Courtesy of Charlie Vundla

