‘West Side Story,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Lead U.K. Box Office

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed musical “West Side Story” and beloved canine mascot-hero property “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” were neck and neck for pole position at the U.K. and Ireland weekend box office.

Disney release “West Side Story” topped the charts with £1.297 million ($1.72 million), while eOne release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was just behind with £1.293 million ($1.71 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Both films were debuts.

In its third week, Universal’s previous chart topper “House of Gucci” claimed the third spot with £779,974 and has a total of £7.3 million. Also in its third week, Disney’s “Encanto” collected £635,387 in fourth place for a total of £4.2 million.

Rounding off the top five was Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which collected £585,505 for a total of £10.1 million.

Elsewhere on the charts, Universal’s James Bond film “No Time to Die” remained in the top 10 after 11 weekends, placing eighth with £118,751 for a total of £96.3 million.

The upcoming weekend sees the release of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, the awards season favorite “The Lost Daughter,” starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ed Harris. Netflix is giving the film a limited release before it bows on the service at the end of the year. Another theatrical and streaming release is Apple Original Films’ “Swan Song,” directed by Benjamin Cleary and starring Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach.

Curzon is releasing “The Tender Bar,” directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, while Dogwoof is releasing Mark Cousins’ acclaimed Cannes title “The Story of Film: A New Generation.”

Sony Pictures Releasing is bowing Edson Oda’s Sundance winner “Nine Days” and Peccadillo Pictures is releasing Laurent Micheli’s global festival player “Lola and the Sea.”