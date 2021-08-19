Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Among Gala Premieres at Zurich Film Festival

The Zurich Film Festival has unveiled its lineup of Gala Premieres, including the world premieres of Florian Gallenberger’s relationship comedy “It’s Just a Phase, Honey,” and Andreas Schmied’s skiing champion biopic “Chasing the Line,” as well as a German-language territories premiere for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which will close the festival.

The Gala section focuses on auteur films with broad audience appeal, with the filmmakers presenting their films in person. “We’re celebrating the comeback of great auteur cinema this year,” said artistic director Christian Jungen. “Thanks to the ZFF’s reputation on the international film scene, it has now become easier for us to get important movies that go on to play a crucial role later in the award season.”

“It’s Just a Phase, Honey,” which stars Christoph Maria Herbst and Christiane Paul, focuses on Emilia and Paul, whose marriage has broken down. “Chasing the Line,” starring Julian Waldner and Valerie Huber, follows Austrian skier Franz Klammer’s real-life rivalry with Bernhard Russi. “The French Dispatch,” starring Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Léa Seydoux, is an homage to journalism.

Also playing are Yvan Attal’s drama “Les Choses Humaines,” starring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Ben Attal, about a high-profile couple whose son is accused of rape; Ari Folman’s animated feature “Where Is Anne Frank,” which links Frank’s story to today’s refugee crisis; Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” starring Amir Jadidi and Mohsen Tanabandeh, a moral drama about honor and the price of freedom; Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” starring Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie, a zeitgeist comedy about millennials; and Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” about how the group became a cultural touchstone.

The 17th edition of the festival runs Sept. 23-Oct. 3. The complete program will be published on Sept. 9.