Venice ‘Madeleine Collins’ With Virginie Efira Attracts Buyers for Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

“Madeleine Collins,” a psychological thriller headlined by “Benedetta” star and Venice jury member Virginie Efira, has been sold by Charades to a raft of buyers. The movie had world premiere in the Venice Days section on Saturday and was warmly received by critics across the board.

Helmed by Antoine Barraud, “Madeleine Collins” stars Efira as Judith, a successful translator who leads a double life between Switzerland and France with two different men with whom she has children. As her balancing act starts to collapse, Judith decides to run away from it all, leading her situation to spiral out of control. Quim Gutiérrez, Bruno Salomone and Nadav Lapid, the Israeli helmer of Cannes-prize winner “Ahed’s Knee,” star opposite Efira.

Charades has sold the movie to Spain (Alfa Pictures), former Yugoslavia (Megacom), South Korea (Moby Dick), Portugal (Lusomundo), Indonesia (Falcon), Taiwan (Benchmark) and CIS (Exponenta). The movie has distribution in place for France, Switzerland and Benelux. It’s produced by Les Films du Bélier, and co-produced by Frakas Prods. and Close Up Films.

“Madeleine Collins” marks Barraud’s third film following his debut “Sinkholes,” which world premiered at Locarno, and “Portrait of the Artist” with Bertrand Bonello that opened at Berlin.

Charades’ current slate also includes “Sanctuary,” which just wrapped shooting in New York with Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Rumble Films (“Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”) is producing the film with Charades, Hype Film and Mosaic Films, with Charades handling international sales. UTA Independent Film Group is managing the U.S. sale and arranged the financing.