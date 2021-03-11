Venice Critics Week Winner ‘Ghosts’ Nabbed by MUBI, HBO Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

MUBI has acquired “Ghosts,” a Turkish drama by emerging helmer Azra Deniz Okyay which won the Grand Prize at Venice’s Critics Week. The MUBI deal covers the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Scandinavia and Turkey.

The film is represented in international markets by MPM Premium and is part of the company’s New Visions label.

“Ghosts” is set over a day, against the backdrop of a nationwide power surge and is a roaring tale of the contemporary generation. The movie follows four characters from very different walks of life who cross paths through a web of drug trafficking in the ghettos of Istanbul.

“Ghosts” weaves the stories of a mother whose son is in prison, a young woman committed to dancing, a female activist-artist and a cunning middle man, all in a neighbourhood under the process of gentrification for the “New Turkey.” The cast is headlined by Nalan Kuruçim, Dilayda Güneş, Beril Kayar and Emrah Özdemir.

“Azra is an incredible storyteller and filmmaker and we are excited to show this remarkable and ambitious film on MUBI,” said Efe Cakarel, MUBI’s founder and CEO. “Ghosts” will be released on MUBI in April.

“The praise and awards that Ghosts received at Venice and other festivals was very well deserved and we know the film will continue to delight audiences globally,” added Cakarel, who was himself born in Turkey. “Ghosts” was the Turkish film since 2018 to feature in the Venice program.

In addition to MUBI, the movie was also picked by HBO Europe for Central and Eastern Europe, and Antiheld Filmverleih for Germany/Austria where a release is being planned in September. ConUnPack will release the film theatrically in Spain on May 14. Strada which acquired the film for Greece will release it this Summer. Deals for Switzerland and France are in discussions.

“Ghosts” was produced by Aydın’s Heimatlos Films and co-produced by Marie-Pierre Macia and Claire Gadéa of MPM Film.