Universal Takes International on ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List,’ Zawe Ashton, Theo James and Ashley Park Join Cast

Universal Pictures Content Group has acquired international rights, excluding France, to “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” U.S. rights are held by Bleecker Street and the Canadian rights have been sold to LevelFILM. The film has added further cast as production rolls in Ireland.

Joining the cast are Zawe Ashton, Theo James and Ashley Park. They join Freida Pinto, a BAFTA nominee and executive producer on the film, “Gangs of London’s” Ṣọpẹ́ Dirisu, who was a BAFTA Rising Star nominee, and “The Invisible Man’s” Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Emma Holly Jones’ debut feature is based on the novel of the same name written by Suzanne Allain, who also penned the script.

Julia (Ashton) is a society lady jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to meet one of the items on his list of requirements for a bride. Feeling shunned and humiliated, she enlists her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her take revenge on Mr. Malcolm by tricking him into thinking he has found his perfect match.

The plan appears to be working when Henry (James) threatens Julia’s scheme by courting Selina as well. After the bumbling Lord Cassidy (Jackson-Cohen) begins meddling in the foursome’s affairs, the course of true love becomes rocky.

Most recently, Ashton starred on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of “Betrayal,” directed by Jamie Lloyd. As a playwright, her play “For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad” was produced in London at the Hackney Showroom and at Soho Rep in New York. Her recent film and tv credits include the TV series “Wanderlust” and the feature film “Velvet Buzzsaw,” in which she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Toni Colette, and Rene Russo. Zawe’s directorial debut “Happy Toys” was nominated for best British short at the Raindance Film Festival in 2014.

Most recently, James starred in feature film “Archive” – which he also produced – opposite Stacy Martin. He could also recently be seen in “Lying & Stealing,” which he starred in and executive produced, as well as “Sandition” for ITV and PBS, and Netflix’s “How it Ends,” directed by David Rosenthal, opposite Forest Whitaker. Other screen credits include John Michael McDonagh’s “War on Everyone,” “The Secret Scripture” and “The Allegiant Trilogy.” Just before the lockdown and subsequent closure of theaters, he was about to open in Josie Rourke’s hit “City of Angels” in the West End. Next up James will star as Henry in Stephen Moffat’s adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” opposite Rosie Leslie.

Park is a Grammy and Tony-nominated actor who originated and starred as Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls” on Broadway in 2018. Her other theater credits include “The King and I,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “KPOP,” “Cinderella,” “Mamma Mia!,” and most recently “Grand Horizons.” On television, Park can be seen starring opposite Lily Collins in the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” Her other television credits include Netflix’s “Tales of the City,” Apple TVPlus’s “Helpsters,” and Pop TV/Lionsgate Television’s “Nightcap.” Up next, Park will be seen starring opposite Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps in the Peacock comedy series “Girls5Eva,” which is executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

The film is being produced by Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister, Rebelle Media’s Laura Lewis, Blinder Films’ Katie Holly, and Jones, with funding from Ingenious Group, and support by Screen Ireland.

Rister and Lewis negotiated the deals with Universal Pictures Content Group and LevelFILM.