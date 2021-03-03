U.K. Extends COVID Insurance Scheme For Film and TV Industry, Renews Furlough

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has extended the successful COVID insurance scheme from April through to the end of December as part of his annual budget, which was announced Wednesday.

Known as the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme, the groundbreaking £500 million ($698 million) fund assures productions that they’ll receive financial support in case of COVID-related losses. The program has so far accepted 160 qualifying productions, and saved 20,000 jobs, according to the U.K. government.

The initiative took off in October 2020 and later expanded its scope to cover cast and crew over the age of 70, who were previously excluded from coverage. Productions can be compensated for COVID-related delays affecting up to two cast or crew members over 70.

Philippa Childs, head of industry union Bectu, said: “The Film and TV Production Restart Scheme is government intervention at its best, so the extension is hugely welcome. Our theaters and live events industry need the same backing to reopen this summer.”

As reported earlier, the government has added a further £300 million ($416 million) to the $1.9 billion Culture Recovery Fund and additional funding for the sports sector.

Julian Knight, chair of the U.K. parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said: “It is welcome that the treasury has listened to the case pressed by this committee for additional support for our outstanding arts, creative and sporting sectors that have been hit so hard by the impact of the pandemic.

“However it is greatly disappointing that the government appears not to have heard our call to give its backing to cancellation insurance schemes for festivals which would provide a safety net should organizers need to cancel plans and enable more to go ahead with confidence this summer.”

The Chancellor also extended the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, popularly known as the furlough scheme, through September. It was due to end in April. The scheme pays 80% of employees’ wages for the hours they cannot work during the pandemic. Some 600,000 more people are expected to be eligible for the scheme.