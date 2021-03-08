TV France International Launches Rendez-Vous DOCS

TV France International, the French TV promotion organisation, is launching the first edition of Rendez-Vous DOCS, a series of online pitching dedicated to documentaries.

Aimed at 124 buyers across 38 countries, the sessions will highlight 18 projects and each program will be pitched by producers/and or sales agents and filmmakers at a Paris venue called Le Shack. The event will be filmed live and streamed on the platform Lerendezvousdocs.tv. As many as 24 sales agents will take part in the event on March 18. Buyers accredited for Rendez-Vous DOCS will have access to screening room comprising 180 programs.

The presentation will be followed by live Q&A sessions during which distributors, producers will discuss their program with clips and trailers. The lineup of projects include Louis Wallecan’s Tribeca title “Lil’ Buck, Real Swan,” (pictured) a docu about a young street dancer in Memphis, which is represented in international markets by Federation Entertainment and produced by Lechinsky; Michael Prazan’s “Hitler, Stalin: a secret relationship” (working title), a documentary with colorized archives sold by Balanga, and produced by Siècle Productions; and Christophe Cousin’s “Top of the Rocks,” a 4K-lensed docu series about the five iconic stones which have shaped our planet, sold by Terranoa.

The selection of the 18 projects was based on a poll conducted on international buyers and

commissioning editors from around the world.

TV France International tested the virtual pitching format in September with its Rendez-Vous market which showcased drama series, documentaries and children programming through live presentations filmed at a Paris venue and streamed on a dedicated platform for buyers.