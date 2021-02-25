Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Starrer ‘A Taste of Hunger’ Sold by TrustNordisk to France, Unveils Poster (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has closed further sales on Christoffer Boe‘s “A Taste of Hunger” and has unveiled the international poster for the anticipated film.

“A Taste of Hunger,” which is headlined by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) and Kathrine Greis-Rosenthal (“A Fortunate Man”), has sold to France (Kinovista) and Poland (Hagi Film).

The film has Coster-Waldau and Greis-Rosenthal as a power couple on the Danish gourmet scene who run the popular restaurant Malus in Copenhagen. The couple is willing to sacrifice everything to achieve their dream – a coveted Michelin star.

Boe co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm, the writer-director of “A War,” who co-wrote many films by Thomas Vinterberg, including his latest, the Mads Mikkelsen-starrer “Another Round.”

The movie has now been sold near worldwide by TrustNordisk, notably in the U.S. with Magnolia, Germany (Koch Films), Spain (Adso Films), Brazil (Synapse) and Greece (Rosebud), Capella Film (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan).

TrustNordisk has also closed with Vertigo Media (Hungary), BestFilm.eu (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia), CatchPlay (Taiwan) and Cinemania Group (Albania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia).

“A Taste of Hunger” was produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa and co-produced by Zentropa Sweden and Film i Väst, with support from the Danish Film Institute, Svenska Filminstitutet and Nordisk Film & TV Fond. The film is backed by TV 2 Danmark and SVT, with development support from The Creative Europe Programme – Media of The European Union.