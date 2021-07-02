Totem Films Adds ‘Erasing Frank’ To Cannes Lineup

Paris-based international sales and production company Totem Films has added Gábor Fabricius’ “Erasing Frank” to its Cannes market lineup.

Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken to the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist.

The film is produced by Otherside Stories and supported by the National Film Institute Hungary.

Fabricius, a graduate of Central Saint-Martins College London, has published two novels and directed several shorts. “Erasing Frank” is his debut feature.

“‘Erasing Frank’ is an attempt to redefine direct cinema and social drama. I want to let the audience go through raw experience in a deshumanized Orwellian reality,” said Fabricius.

“Gabor’s mise en scene is flawless. He depicts the rage of a generation in an incredibly visual and impactful way,” said a Totem spokesperson.

The film is currently in post.

Totem is also representing Juho Kuosmanen’s Cannes competition title “Compartment No. 6,” Yilin Bo Chen’s Un Certain Regard selection “Moneyboys” and Samuel Theis’ Critics’ Week film “Softie” at the market.

In addition, Totem has Michaela Pavlátová’s Annecy selection “My Sunny Maad”; Berlin titles, Alice Diop’s “We” and

Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha “Ballad of a White Cow”; Hannaleena Hauru’s Venice film “Fucking With Nobody”; Aude Pepin’s “Sheroes”; and Jean-Armand Bougrelle’s “Bound” at the market.

The outfit is also representing Marianne Blicher’s “Miss Viborg” and Lovisa Sirén’s “Sagres,” both of which are in post, and a host of library titles.