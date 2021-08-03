Tony Hawk’s Life and Skateboarding Career Will Be Focus of New Feature Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Hawk, the skateboarding superstar whose name has become virtually synonymous with the now-Olympic sport, will be the subject of a major forthcoming feature documentary, Variety can reveal.

The as-yet-untitled film will focus on the life and career of the 53-year-old ‘Birdman,’ and is being directed by filmmaker-photographer Sam Jones (“I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” “Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued”).

“We have already shot everything for it, it’s just in the editing process,” Hawk tells Variety, adding that he has been fully supportive of the project. “I definitely wanted to give them as much footage and interview as possible.”

The film marks the second collaboration for Hawk and Jones: the skateboarder previously appeared as a guest on the first season of “Off Camera with Sam Jones,” the filmmaker’s interview-format TV series.

Further details of the doc are yet to be unveiled, although a fall festival launch is anticipated, ahead of a wider release in 2022.

Beyond his high profile in the sports world, Hawk is perhaps best known in the entertainment realm for his titular video game franchise, published by Activision, which has spawned 21 games since 1999. The latest installment, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2,” sold more than a million copies within its first month of release last September.

Ironically, while Hawk himself is only now receiving the definitive documentary treatment, his video game franchise has already been the subject of a doc. As Variety reported last year, worldwide rights for Ludvig Gür’s documentary “Pretending I’m Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story” were picked up by Wood Entertainment.