From ‘Titane’ to ‘Hand of God,’ Buzzy Festival Titles Fill International Race From Europe

After four consecutive years of losing out to other continents, European cinema reclaimed the international feature Oscar earlier this year with Thomas Vinterberg’s Danish entry “Another Round.” It was a return to form for the region that has traditionally dominated the race, and annually boasts the lion’s share of contenders at the submissions stage. More than 40% of the 93 submissions in this year’s race are European, and with many of the season’s buzziest titles among them, the continent has a strong collective chance of holding onto the gold.

Not that buzz always translates to gold in this category, in which no year passes without at least one hotly hyped contender failing to make even the pre-nomination shortlist.

The biggest wild card in this year’s race comes from the country that holds the record for the most nominations in the category’s history: having pushed 39 films into the final five before, France tends to submit savvily, but has taken a risk with Julia Ducournau’s violent, divisive body-horror provocation “Titane,” which may have won the Palme d’Or at Cannes — the same prize that launched “Parasite” to Oscar glory two years ago — but sits far outside the Academy’s usual comfort zone in form and content.

The sheer conversation-starting daring of Ducournau’s film could secure it a shortlist space on swagger and volume alone, but plenty of voters will be repelled by the Neon release’s genderqueer themes and visceral presentation. (Remember that even the less graphic provocations of France’s 2016 submission “Elle” proved too spicy for the shortlist, despite a lead actress nod for star Isabelle Huppert.) How it fares will be an interesting test of how much the Academy’s younger, more international new members have infiltrated this formerly conservative-

skewing branch.

A safer bet for a shortlist spot is Neon’s other big Cannes acquisition: Norway’s lyrical, bittersweet romantic dramedy “The Worst Person in the World.” Audience-friendly and beloved by critics, Joachim Trier’s film won the actress prize at Cannes for breakout star Renate Reinsve, and could, with a savvy campaign, surface in other Oscar categories including original screenplay. What remains to be seen is whether the film’s painfully accurate meditation on the millennial condition resonates with older voters.

The old guard may well gravitate more toward the male-oriented, misty-eyed nostalgia of Italy’s entry, Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical ’80s coming-of-age study “The Hand of God,” which took the runner-up Grand Prix at Venice and is Netflix’s prime hopeful in the race. Sorrentino’s brand of grandiose, Fellini-aping maximalism is a taste many in the Academy have acquired. His Roman panorama “The Great Beauty” won the 2013 Oscar, which happens to be the last time Italy (which holds the record for most wins in the category, pipping France) emerged victorious. “The Hand of God” trades in exactly the same type of red-blooded spectacle.

Ahead of Italy or France, meanwhile, reigning champion Denmark has the most enviable recent record of any country in the category: only three times in the past 11 years has its submission failed to reach at least the shortlist stage. Most pundits expect this year’s entry “Flee” to continue the Danes’ run of good fortune: one of the year’s most celebrated documentaries in any language, this strikingly animated portrait of a gay Afghan refugee has been a festival favorite since winning top honors at Sundance, and is aiming to become the first film to score nominations in the animated, documentary and international feature categories.

In the past two years, “Collective” and “Honeyland” both scored dual nods in the latter two categories; previous international nominees “Waltz With Bashir” and “The Missing Picture” proved that even animated or formally experimental docs have a shot. Non-fiction is not the novelty it once was in the category. “Flee” could even be the first documentary to win. Two other doc submissions, the United Kingdom’s Turkish femicide investigation “Dying to Divorce,” and Portugal’s lyrical, hybrid-form father-study study “The Metamorphosis of Birds,” are less likely to progress: the former may be too televisually conventional, the latter too radical.

“Flee” is not the only LGBTQ+ themed film with a serious shot at the shortlist: Austria’s entry, Sebastian Meise’s emotionally wrenching prison drama “Great Freedom,” might find support in the branch for the classical grace it brings to its story of the long-term post-WWII relationship between a gay man repeatedly incarcerated for his sexuality and his initially homophobic cellmate.

Along with “Flee,” two other Sundance hits to consider are Kosovo’s entry “Hive,” which won both the audience and grand jury prizes for world cinema at the indie fest, and Malta’s “Luzzu.”

Both are earnest, affecting slices of locally flavored social realism: the former, a tale of women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship and bee-keeping, is both accessible and wholesomely topical. A bolder, more abrasive study of a young woman railing against the patriarchy, Russia’s Cannes Un Certain Regard winner “Unclenching the Fists” has raw power, though it’s a more challenging watch.

Still, on a feminist theme, Slovakia’s arresting, little-heralded “107 Mothers” deserves more consideration for its stylistically distinctive, very moving portrait of motherhood in the Ukrainian prison system. Meanwhile, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more fearless heroine than Nora, the 7-year-old protagonist of Belgium’s unique entry “Playground,” a harrowing, immersive story of schoolyard bullying with a child’s perspective.

Sony Classics has an enviable track record in this category, having recently earned wins for such films as “A Fantastic Woman,” “Son of Saul,” “Amour” and “A Separation.” That bodes well for Finland’s Cannes charmer “Compartment No. 6,” an endearing odd-couple road (or rail) movie that the distributor snapped up shortly before it won the Grand Prix at the French fest.

Better yet for Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen’s film, it’ll be getting Sony’s undivided attention in the category after the distributor’s most high-profile hopeful, Pedro Almodóvar’s Penelope Cruz-starring melodrama “Parallel Mothers,” was passed over by Spanish selectors in favor of Fernando León de Aranoa’s Javier Bardem-starring corporate farce “The Good Boss.” While the signs were there — as it happens, León de Aranoa’s “Mondays in the Sun” was picked over Almodóvar’s “Talk to Her” in 2002 — it’s hard not to feel the Spanish selectors picked the wrong horse from the Bardem-Cruz stable. Despite Bardem’s hefty star power, it’d be a surprise to see this diverting but very broad comedy go far in the race.

Speaking of star power, perhaps the unexpected novelty of a hilarious, fully German-speaking Dan Stevens could propel Germany’s submission “I’m Your Man” on the shortlist. A wry, thoughtful sci-fi rom-com from Emmy-winning “Unorthodox” director Maria Schrader, with the former “Downton Abbey” heartthrob as a too-good-to-be-human robot boyfriend to Maren Eggert’s stressed-out career woman, it stands a chance if the Academy is open to its offbeat mash of genres.

The same goes for Iceland’s entry, Valdimar Johansson’s darkly funny folk-horror fantasy “Lamb,” which has devoted followers and the prestigious backing of distributor A24, though creepy, uncanny fare rarely does well here. Finally, will the Academy’s stomach for off-kilter comedy extend to Romania’s submission, the Berlin Golden Bear winner “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” — though as with “Titane,” a shortlist place for Radu Jude’s riotously satirical, close-to-the-bone satire would be indicative of an international feature branch truly ready to broaden its horizons.