Tim Richards, CEO of international cinema chain Vue, has been named chair of the British Film Institute (BFI).

Richards will take over the role from interim chair and BFI governor Pat Butler from Feb. 16 and will serve a three-year term. He takes the reins from former Warner Bros. U.K. boss Josh Berger, who stepped down from the position last year.

The public appointment was made by U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

