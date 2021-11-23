‘Three Musketeers’ Movies Get Release Dates From Pathe

Pathé (“Coda”) has set the release dates in Switzerland and France for “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” the anticipated $85 million two-part saga based on Alexandre Dumas’ masterpiece.

Directed by Martin Bourboulon, the movies are produced by Dimitri Rassam’s banner Chapter 2 and Ardavan Safaee at Pathé. They are based on a script by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière (“What’s in the Name?”). “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” will be released in France and Switzerland on April 5, 2023, while “The Three Musketeers – Milady” will be released 8 months later, on Dec. 13., 2023.

The cast is led by François Civil, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel as D’Artagnan, Milady and Athos, respectively; along with Eric Ruf who plays the Cardinal Richelieu; Vicky Krieps (“Bergman Island”) as Queen Anne of Austria; Romain Duris (“Eiffel”) as Aramis; Pio Marmaï (“En liberté) as Porthos; Ralph Amoussou (“Under the Starry Sky”) as Hannibal; Louis Garrel (“DNA”) as King Louis XIII, Jacob Fortune-LLoyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) as The Duke of Buckingham, Patrick Mille as The Count of Chalais; as well as rising French stars Lyna Khoudri (“Papicha”) as Constance Bonacieux, and Julien Frison as Gaston de France.

Co-producers on the films are M6 Films, Germany’s Constantin Film and Spain’s DeAPlaneta. M6, OCS and Canal Plus pre-bought the movies in France. Constantin and Deaplaneta will release the movies in their respective market, in Germany and Spain, while Notorious will distribute them in Italy.

“The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady” began shooting in September in prestigious French landmarks, including the Louvre Palace, the Hôtel des Invalides, the Castles of Fontainebleau and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Fort la Latte and Chantilly, as well as the citadel of Saint-Malo and the historic city center of Troyes.

Pathé recently released “Eiffel,” a biopic of Gustave Eiffel starring Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”) and Duris, also directed by Bourboulon.