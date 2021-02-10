‘The Prince’s Voyage’ Arrives in U.S. With Shout! Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Prize-winning European animated feature film “The Prince’s Voyage” has been picked up for U.S. release by Shout! Studios. The film will be released stateside across multiple media at an unspecified future date.

The film (aka “Le Voyage de Prince”) was directed by French animator Jean-François Laguionie (“The Painting,” Cannes Palme d’Or winning short film “Rowing Across the Atlantic”) and Xavier Picard (“King Arthur and the Knight of Justice”). It was produced by Blue Spirit Productions (“My Life as a Zucchini”) and Melusine Productions (“Wolfwalkers”). International rights are represented by French sales agency Urban Distribution International.

Adapted from the 1999 film “A Monkey’s Tale,” also by Laguione, “Voyage” is the story of an old monkey prince who runs aground on an unknown shore and is taken in by a family that includes a couple of scientists who were banished from their community because they believe in the existence of other monkey civilizations. Together they expand their knowledge.

The film had its world premiere at the Annecy animation festival in mid-2019 and followed that with appearances at Locarno and Chicago the same year, and at Rotterdam in 2020.

“ ‘The Prince’s Voyage’ is a beautiful and thoughtful film and an exciting adventure that promotes acceptance and diversity – a poignant, timely theme,” said Melissa Boag, Shout’s senior VP of family entertainment.

“(It) is an important social and ecological fable for young and old alike. We are very happy that it found a great home in the US with Shout!, marking the 25th territory the film will be distributed in,” said Louise Ronzet, head of sales at UDI.

The Shout! Factory group is a specialty distributor and channels operator which has picked up European and Asian films and TV series for North American release. Last year it became the North American home for the iconic Japanese “Ultraman” series following a deal with Alliance Entertainment / Mill Creek Entertainment.