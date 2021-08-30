The Playmaker Picks Up Taliban Hostage Drama ‘And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency The Playmaker has picked up international distribution rights to “And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead,” which is based on the true story of the abduction of a Swiss couple by the Taliban in Pakistan. Variety has been given access to the international trailer for the film, which opens the Zurich Film Festival. Disney will distribute the movie in Switzerland.

The film, directed by Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner, follows the story of Daniela Widmer and David Och, who were kidnapped and handed over to the Taliban in 2011 while traveling through Pakistan. The story kept Switzerland on tenterhooks for eight months as the two were held as hostages, until they managed to escape. The pic is based on Widmer and Och’s book about their experiences, with the same title, published in 2013.

“I’m a storyteller and here I wanted to give a personal insight into the fate of the two hostages Daniela Widmer and David Och, so that the audience understands the context,” Steiner said.

The film will world premiere on Sept. 23 at the Zurich Film Festival in the presence of Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin, and the Mayor of Zurich, Corine Mauch.

The movie, which stars Morgane Ferru and Sven Schelker, is a Zodiac Pictures production in co-production with MMC Zodiac, SRF and Blue. It was supported by the Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, SRG SSR, the cantons of St. Gallen and Lucerne and Suissimage.

The Playmaker, headed by Antonio Exacoustos, was formerly known as ARRI Media International.