‘The Peasants,’ by Oscar-Nominated ‘Loving Vincent’ Director, Sells to Germany (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales continues its pre-sales of “The Peasants,” the hotly anticipated follow-up from Oscar-nominated “Loving Vincent” director Dorota Kobiela, selling rights for Germany and Austria to Koch Media.

As reported earlier, New Europe brokered a deal with The Jokers for distribution in France of the buzzy animated feature.

“The Peasants” is produced by BreakThru Films’ Sean Bobbitt and Hugh Welchman, who also co-wrote the script, using the same technique that dramatically brought the paintings of Vincent van Gogh to life in “Loving Vincent,” which Kobiela co-directed with Welchman.

Live-action photography wrapped last October, with footage now being hand-painted onto canvas by a team of 60 artists across three studios in Poland, Serbia and Ukraine. The film is slated for delivery in fall 2022.

Set at the end of the 19th century, “The Peasants” is the tragic story of a village girl forced to marry a wealthy, older farmer despite her love for his son, pushing her to fight to preserve her independence in a community where rules and traditions dictate everyday life. It makes use of a wide repertoire of realist and pre-impressionist paintings to depict the Nobel Prize-winning novel of Wladyslaw Reymont.

“Loving Vincent” grossed more than $52 million globally, and earned an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature film. Calling it a “one-of-a-kind work of art,” Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge described the groundbreaking film as “a truly awe-inspiring portrait of the great Dutch artist … pulling audiences into the delirious, hyper-sensual world suggested by van Gogh’s oeuvre.” BreakThru Films also won on Oscar for best short animation film with “Peter and the Wolf.”