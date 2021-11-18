The Open Reel Drops Trailer for Spanish Coming-of-Age Romance ‘What We Know’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Italian sales agent and production company The Open Reel has dropped the trailer for up-and-coming Spanish director Jordi Núñez’s debut fiction feature “What We Know,” produced by Valencia’s Pegatum Transmedia, a coming-of-age tale which unravels on the brightly lit beaches of Southern Spain.

“What We Know” follows Carla, a cute young waitress who works at a beach-side restaurant and takes care of her sick mother. An ambitious student, Clara dreams about a life with more to offer. While at work one afternoon, she is invited by Victor, a charismatic and attractive classmate, and his friends to spend the day at the beach. Carla is immediately smitten, and her feelings are quickly reciprocated, resulting in an intense and deep attraction that will have a lasting impact on both young lovers in this classic coming-of-age story.

In the trailer, we meet Clara and Victor, as well as several key supporting characters including Victor’s best friend Martin, who harbors feelings of his own despite being in a loving and committed relationship with his boyfriend Jaime, and Marina, another Victor admirer who injects herself into the lives of the film’s protagonists.

Nuñez makes his fiction feature debut with “What We Know” after several successful short films including his masters project “Pixels,” which has accumulated more than 11 million views on YouTube. In the trailer, we’re treated to a taste of the vibrant color pallets and breezy aesthetics present in several of his short films.

“’What We Know’ comes from a need to tell stories that respond to and go along with my vital pulse,” Nuñez explains. “As was the case with my short films, I am interested in characters who face love for the first time and who have to learn to manage it along with the fear of loss. I am also curious about the chance that cinema offers to navigate through time, to investigate the relationship between what could be and finally was not, together with the need to accept the past and the present in order to build a future.”