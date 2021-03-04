The Open Reel Scores Sales on ‘Boy Meets Boy,’ ‘Coalesce,’ ‘A Stormy Night’ (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales agency The Open Reel has scored a number of sales at the Berlin European Film Market (EFM).

Daniel Sánchez López’s BFI Flare LGBTIQ+ Film Festival selection “Boy Meets Boy,” a German production, has sold to Peccadillo Pictures for the U.K. and Ireland and to Optimale to France and Francophone territories. The film, about a brief encounter in Berlin between two young men, previously sold to Salzgber for Germany and German-speaking territories, Gagaoolala for South and Southeast Asia and to Ariztical for North America.

Jessé Miceli’s Cambodia/France production “Coalesce” has been sold to Gagaoolala for South and Southeast Asia and to Ariztical for North America. The Phnom Penh-set film follows three disparate lives in the city.

Ariztical has also picked up David Moragas’ Spanish production “A Stormy Night” for North America. The film follows two boys who have to weather 12 hours of a New York storm together. The film has had considerable festival play including at the 2020 Malaga Int’l Film Festival, and the D’A Film Festival Barcelona, 2020, where it was the closing-night film. It was previously sold for to Tongariro Releasing for Poland, Dekkoo for the U.K. and Ireland and to Gagaoolala for South and Southeast Asia.

The Open Reel has also sold French rights for Marius Gabriel Stancu’s Italian short “It’s Just in My Head” to distributor Outplay.

Meanwhile, The Open Reel has acquired several other titles and is representing them at the EFM. They include Alberto Fuguet’s “Everything at Once,” about Catalan photographer couple Paco and Manolo; Ruth Caudeli’s “Leading Ladies,” about how five women deal with guilt; Joan Gómez Endara’s “The Red Tree,” which follows a man’s quest for his half-sister’s mother; Tomas Smulkis’ “People We Know Are Confused,” where the protagonists seek different freedoms; and Martín Farina’s “El Fulgor” that examines rituals before a carnival.