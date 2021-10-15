The Match Factory Presents Films By Nana Neul, Andreas Kleinert, Francesco Lagi at MIA Market

Cologne-based The Match Factory, one of the world’s leading arthouse sales agencies, is at MIA Market in Rome with two German features and one upcoming Italian project, following a busy summer with 20 premieres between Cannes and Toronto.

Nana Neul, best known for her film “My Friend From Faro,” is back with an entertaining German-Italian-Greek feature “Daughters,” starring Birgit Minichmayr, Alexandra Maria Lara and Josef Bierbichler. Produced by Germany’s Heimatfilm and distributed by Warner Bros Germany, the comedy hit German cinemas last week and has its international market premiere at MIA on Friday. The international festival premiere will follow soon.

Andreas Kleinert’s “Dear Thomas” is an authentic portrait of Thomas Brasch, one of the most talked about German authors of the last 50 years. The film stars the German actor Albrecht Schuch from “System Crasher,” “Berlin Alexanderplatz” and “Fabian: Going to the Dogs.” It celebrated its world premiere in Munich in June and screened recently at the Hamburg Film Festival. The international premiere will be announced soon. The film screened to the buyers at MIA on Thursday.

Under the umbrella of the upcoming projects What’s Next Italy, produced by the long-time partner Vivo Film in Italy, The Match Factory presents “Il Pataffio” by Francesco Lagi at MIA. The feature promises to be “a very Italian, funny and daring Middle Age tale about hunger and freedom, sex and power,” said The Match Factory.

The Match Factory’s team in Rome is led by head of sales Thania Dimitrakopoulou. Other films on its slate include Sebastian Meise’s “Great Freedom,” Tatiana Huezo’s “Prayers for the Stolen,” Michel Franco’s “Sundown,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” Bent Hamer’s “The Middle Man,” Nanni Moretti’s “Three Floors” and Lorenzo Vigas’ “The Box.”