The Match Factory Acquires Locarno Competition Title ‘Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading arthouse sales agency and producer The Match Factory has acquired “Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” which will receive its world premiere in competition at the 74th Locarno Film Festival in August. The film is directed by Edwin, one of Indonesia’s best known and most well-respected directors.

The film centers on Ajo Kawir, a fighter who fears nothing, not even death. His raging urge to fight is driven by a secret — his impotence. When he crosses paths with a tough female fighter named Iteung, Ajo gets beaten black and blue, but also head over heels he falls in love. Will Ajo’s path lead him to a happy life with Iteung, and, eventually, his own peace of mind?

The film is based on the novel of the same name by the Booker longlisted author Eka Kurniawan.

The film is produced by Palari Films from Indonesia and coproducers are Germany’s Match Factory Productions and Fatih Akin’s Bombero International, and Singapore’s Phoenix Films and E&W Films. Executive producers attached are Natasha Sidharta and Kaninga Pictures, both from Indonesia.

Shot on 16mm, the film is in post-production.

Popular on Variety

Edwin’s debut feature “Blind Pig Who Wants to Fly” won the Fipresci Award at 38th International Film Festival Rotterdam and played at more than 45 festivals. His 2012 film, “Postcards From the Zoo,” was the first Indonesian film to be selected in competition at Berlin Film Festival, and was also represented by The Match Factory for international sales.