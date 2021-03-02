The Match Factory Boards Sales on Laura Bispuri’s ‘The Peacock’s Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading arthouse outfit The Match Factory is continuing its successful partnership with Laura Bispuri as it boards sales on her latest film, “The Peacock’s Paradise.” The film stars Cannes best actress winner Dominique Sanda and Venice best actress winner Alba Rohrwacher, Bispuri’s long-time collaborator.

The Match Factory previously represented the director’s “Sworn Virgin,” which played in Berlinale Competition in 2015, and “Daughter of Mine,” which was in Berlinale Competition in 2018.

“The Peacock’s Paradise” follows Nena’s family, who reunite in their house by the sea to celebrate her birthday. Everybody is there: her husband Umberto, their children Vito and Caterina, cousin Isabella, their daughter-in-law Adelina, Caterina’s ex Manfredi with his new girlfriend Joana, their granddaughter Alma, and Lucia, the maid, with her daughter Grazia. Finally, there is Paco, Alma’s peacock, who surprisingly falls in love with a little painted dove: an impossible love that will force the whole family to reckon with their feelings.

Sanda plays Nena and Rohrwacher is Adelina. Completing the family are Maya Sansa (Caterina), Carlo Cerciello (Umberto), Fabrizio Ferracane (Manfredi), Leonardo Lidi (Vito), Tihana Lazović (Joana), Yile Vianello (Isabella), Ludovica Alvazzi Del Frate (Grazia), Carolina Michelangeli (Alma), and Maddalena Crippa (Lucia).

The film is produced by Italy’s Vivo Film with RAI Cinema, in association with Colorado Film and in co-production with Germany’s Match Factory Productions. The script is co-written by Silvana Tamma and Bispuri. Bispuri continues the partnership with the cinematographer of her previous films, Vladan Radovic.

“The Peacock’s Paradise” is currently shooting and will commence post-production soon.