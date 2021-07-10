Teresa Palmer Horror ‘The Twin’ Adds Further Territory Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales and production company Film Constellation has secured further pre-sales on upcoming English-language horror “The Twin,” starring Teresa Palmer and directed by Taneli Mustonen (“Lake Bodom”), with BF Distribution boarding the film in Latin America and Studio DHL in South Korea. Film Constellation has also revealed the art for the film’s poster (see below).

Palmer (“Lights Out,” “Warm Bodies,” “A Discovery of Witches”) stars as a young mother who is haunted by the violent death of one of her twins. As she and her partner set out to rebuild their lives in the Scandinavian countryside, they soon come to realize that some secrets are so evil, they need to be buried twice.

Steven Cree (“A Discovery of Witches,” “Terminator: Dark Fate”) and Barbara Marten (“The Turning”) also star.

Previously announced sales on the film, signed at script stage, include France (Mediawan), German-speaking territories (Leonine), Benelux (Dutch Filmworks), CIS (Nashe Kino), MENA (Falcon Films), Taiwan (Deepjoy Picture Corporation), Indonesia (PT Prima) and Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei (Suraya Filem). AMC’s Shudder (North America, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand) and Nordisk Film (Scandinavia) are also on board to release the film.

First footage was shown to buyers at the Cannes Marché du Film.

“The Twin” has been selected to take part in Frontières Platform, the genre-focused event run by Fantasia and Cannes’ Marché du Film.

It is written by Taneli Mustonen and Aleksi Hyvärinen, and is produced by Don Films’ Aleksi Hyvärinen (“Arrhythmia,” “Lake Bodom”). Executive producers are Joris van Wijk, Shudder’s Emily Gotto, Film Constellation’s Fabien Westerhoff, and Post Control Helsinki’s Toni Valla. The film is backed by Shudder, Playtime, Nordisk Film, the Finnish Film Foundation, Estonian Film Institute and the Finnish television channel MTV3.