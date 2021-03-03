Dogwoof Takes U.K. Rights to Sundance Doc ‘Taming the Garden’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dogwoof has taken U.K. rights to the Sundance World Documentary Cinema selection “Taming the Garden,” from Georgian director Salomé Jashi. Toronto-based Syndicado Film Sales brokered the deal. The film, which is currently screening online in the Berlinale’s Forum section, was also sold to Film Kino Text for Germany.

The latest feature from the documentary filmmaker and video artist Jashi, “Taming the Garden” follows the incredible true story of Georgia’s billionaire ex-prime minister who decides to populate his vast private garden with fully grown trees culled from the countryside, enlisting his cohorts to strike deals with the locals before transporting the ancient trees to his estate.

“Though this peculiar saga actually happened, Jashi’s film plays more like myth than journalism, as though she is documenting the folklore of the future as it is happening,” Variety’s Jessica Kiang wrote in a glowing review, heralding the film as a “quiet, beautiful piece of nonfiction poetry.”

Jashi’s last film, “The Dazzling Light of Sunset,” was awarded the top prize at Visions du Réel in 2016.