Sylvester Stallone’s Paintings Are Getting a Retrospective in Germany – Global Bulletin

EXHIBIT

Germany’s Osthaus Museum in Hagen is presenting a retrospective of American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone’s decades-long oeuvre of paintings on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Stretching back more than half a century, the showcase features more than 50 paintings, including self-portraits and several works which will be shared publicly for the first time.

“That’s what I love about painting, it’s the only true communication you can have,” said Stallone in a release announcing the retrospective. “While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is going on inside you and you hit the canvas, it’s hard to fake it. The artist on the canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying his feelings.”

The Stallone retrospective opens on Dec. 4 and will be available through Feb. 20, 2022.

DIRECTOR

Award-winning filmmaker Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes,” “Billions”) will helm the new feature biopic “Black Cyclone,” chronicling the life and career of cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor and inspired by the book “The World’s Fastest Man: The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America’s First Black Sports Hero” by The Washington Post reporter Michael Kranish. Writers Guild of America award-winning screenwriter Robert Eisele penned the film’s screenplay, with Minds Eye Entertainment, backers of the recently released Lionsgate thriller “Dangerous,” producing. “Major” Taylor is an American sporting icon who made history in the early 20th century when he became the first Black world cycling champion, at the height of the Jim Crow era.

ACQUISITION

ViacomCBS has finalized its acquisition of majority interest in Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMexico, bolstering the company’s Spanish-language content production capabilities to provide for an increasing demand for such content on the company’s global streaming platforms Paramount Plus and Pluto TV, as well as its linear networks worldwide. ViacomCBS will operate the two companies as a collaborative partnership with Samuel Duque Duque leading the business, and both entities falling under the remit of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas president JA Acosta.

AWARDS

Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd has been named as the 2021 Eurimages Co-Production Award winner. Ekerhovd was selected for her wider contribution to the role of co-productions in fostering international exchange, and to pay tribute to her own individual successes in co-production. In 2006, Ekerhovd produced Bobbie Peers’ “Sniffer,” Norway’s only ever Palme d’Or winning short at the Cannes Film Festival, which established her as a producing talent to track. In 2011, she founded Mer Film, and in the decade since has been delegate producer on ten features as well as a co-producer on many others. Most recently, she produced Eskil Vogt’s “The Innocents,” a Cannes’ Un Certain Regard player which won the European Film Award for best sound this year.

TRAINING

The Dharamsala International Film Festival (DIFF) has partnered with the Festival des 3 Continents’ Produire au Sud initiative to launch Produire au Sud Filmlab South Asia Dharamsala, a training program established to support independent filmmaking in the region which is open to participants from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka, Tibet, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Maldives. Under the program, a five-day series of workshops will be held between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 of next year in the leadup to next year’s Dharamsala Festival, running Nov. 2-5. Indian filmmaker Ritu Sarin and Tibetan director Tenzin Sonam will head the program.

PRODUCTION

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVP) and The Betoota Advocate, billed as Australia’s oldest newspaper, are teaming on a slate of premium unscripted productions. According to a statement from the companies, the partnership was established to bring together the production experience and resources of WBITVP with the distinct satirical voice of The Betoota Advocate, a paper with a monthly circulation of more than 4-million readers. The Betoota Advocate umbrella also includes several podcasts, books, and the Betoota Bitter beer. The Betoota Advocate is a Diamantina Media brand.

FACILITIES

U.K. post-production facility Evolutions has announced it will expand its flagship Sheraton Street facility in Soho with the addition of a new floor which will house 22 offline suites. Focusing on high-end finish and industry-best service, the floor will also host 20 production desks, soft areas and meeting rooms to create more flexible workflow possibilities. New suites will be used for several upcoming projects at Evolutions, including “Celebs Go Dating,” the first series to benefit from the expansion.