Studiocanal Launches Sales on Cedric Klapisch’s Dance-Based Film ‘Rise’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal has begun worldwide sales on writer-director Cédric Klapisch’s “Rise” (En corps) at the virtual American Film Market this week.

A story of resilience set in Paris and Brittany, “Rise” traverses the the worlds of classical and contemporary dance with a young woman’s journey from success to rock bottom, and back again.

The cast includes emerging actor and dancer Marion Barbeau, Pio Marmaï (“How I Became a Super Hero”), Denis Podalydès (“Anaïs in Love”), François Civil (“Someone, Somewhere”) and Hofesh Shechter (“Send Me an Angel”).

Barbeau plays Elise, who thought she had the perfect life, with an ideal boyfriend and a promising career as a ballet dancer. But it all falls apart the day she catches him cheating on her with her stage backup, and after she suffers an injury on stage, it seems like she might not be able to dance ever again. The path to physical and emotional recovery will lead her away from Paris to a picturesque location in Brittany, where her friends, a new love and the freedom of contemporary dance will help her reconnect with her father and herself.

The film is produced by Ce Qui Me Meut (“Call My Agent!,” “The Spanish Apartment,” “Back to Burgundy”). It will release in France in spring 2022.

Already feted in France for “Riens du tout” (1992) and “Family Resemblances” (1996), for which he won a César, Klapisch shot to international prominence with his ensemble trilogy which began with “L’Auberge Espagnole” (2002) and continued with “Russian Dolls” (2005) and “Chinese Puzzle” (2013).

Next up for Klapisch is “Greek Salad,” an eight-part series for Amazon Prime Video that continues the story that began with “L’Auberge Espagnole” 20 years later.